Police: Florida man who stole $100K found in South Carolina

A man wanted in Florida for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from his father has been arrested in South Carolina.
The State of Columbia reports (http://bit.ly/2sFugqw) the Hernando County Sheriff's Office in Brooksville, Fla. says that in October of 2015, 39-year-old Vincent Caliendo obtained power of attorney over his father, Bernard Caliendo, who has early-stage dementia.
Deputies say beginning in March, Vincent Caliendo withdrew a total of $105,888.99 from his father's savings and checking accounts via several transactions.
Authorities issued a warrant for Vincent Caliendo's arrest after he allegedly tried to get a reverse mortgage on his father's house.
Crimestoppers of the Midlands says an anonymous tip led West Columbia police to find Vincent Caliendo. He was arrested on May 30 without incident. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
