South Carolina

June 14, 2017 11:23 PM

Coast Guard investigating threat claim at Charleston port

The Associated Press
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.

Coast Guard officials say a terminal at the Port of Charleston has been evacuated because of a claim about a threat aboard a ship.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Greg Stump tells WCIV-TV (http://bit.ly/2s32DGI) that employees have been evacuated Wednesday night and a portion of the Cooper River has been closed.

Stump says a YouTube conspiracy theorist reported a suspected threat aboard a container ship in the port. He says authorities are investigating out of caution.

The commander says the threat is more to the vessel than public safety. No further details were available.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim 1:54

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim

Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach 1:29

Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach
Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 2:31

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos