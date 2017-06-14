Should repeat SC child molester be freed? Jury makes the call

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:54 Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim Pause 1:29 Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach 2:31 Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 1:11 A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries 1:05 Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers 1:25 The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 2:52 Tanner addresses Holbrook departure, plan for filling baseball job 0:43 More human remains found inside Hunley submarine 1:08 First public look inside Hunley submarine since it sank in the 1800s 2:37 Monte Lee recaps loss to Vandy, 2017 season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Franklin Mosier, 35, a twice-convicted sex offender against two 10-year-old girls from York County, will not be released from prison, even though he has finished his sentence. He was convicted in two separate cases, in 2011 and 1998. A York County jury in a civil case ruled this week that Mosier is a sexually violent predator, and that he should be confined to an institution instead of being released. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

