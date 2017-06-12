ZZ Top will perform at the 2017 State Fair.
ZZ Top will perform at the 2017 State Fair. Photo provided
ZZ Top will perform at the 2017 State Fair. Photo provided

South Carolina

June 12, 2017 10:12 AM

ZZ Top coming to SC State Fair

By Jeff Wilkinson

jwilkinson@thestate.com

Legendary Texas rock band ZZ Top is coming to the South Carolina State Fair.

The group will play Oct. 18.

The band is one of six musical acts slated to perform in the Pepsi Grandstand during the fair’s 12-day run in Columbia.

“Our Pepsi Grandstand shows have remained one of the hallmarks of our fair, and we are excited to bring more quality musicians to stage again this year,” State Fair manager Gary Goodman said in a news resease.

ZZ Top tickets are $25 and include fair admission. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 and can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org.

The fair will announce the remaining musical acts for this year’s fair in the coming weeks.

The S.C. State Fair is located at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard across from Williams-Brice Stadium. This year's 148th anniversary State Fair will run Oct. 11-22.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim 1:54

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim

Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach 1:29

Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach
Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 2:31

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos