ZZ Top coming to SC State Fair

Legendary Texas rock band ZZ Top is coming to the South Carolina State Fair.
The group will play Oct. 18.
The band is one of six musical acts slated to perform in the Pepsi Grandstand during the fair’s 12-day run in Columbia.
“Our Pepsi Grandstand shows have remained one of the hallmarks of our fair, and we are excited to bring more quality musicians to stage again this year,” State Fair manager Gary Goodman said in a news resease.
ZZ Top tickets are $25 and include fair admission. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 and can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org.
The fair will announce the remaining musical acts for this year’s fair in the coming weeks.
The S.C. State Fair is located at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard across from Williams-Brice Stadium. This year's 148th anniversary State Fair will run Oct. 11-22.
