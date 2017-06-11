S.C.’s Fort Jackson celebrates centennial with new documentary

Fort Jackson celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 2 with a week long blowout, complete with fireworks and a country music concert.
But the nation’s largest basic training base has plenty more planned to commemorate its centennial.
‘Victory Starts Here: Fort Jackson Centennial” will premiere on South Carolina Educational Television on Thursday, June 15, at 8 p.m. The documentary will air again on Sunday, June 18, at 4 p.m.
The documentary will include “archival material and interviews with Fort Jackson leaders, historians and community leaders provide a look back at the history and important milestones of the U.S. Army’s largest Basic Combat Training Center, as well as its current and future impact on the city of Columbia and the state of South Carolina,” SCETV said.
Fort Jackson was approved by Congress on June 2, 1917, in the midst of World War I.
The base was named after South Carolina native President Andrew Jackson.
“Fort Jackson has become an important part of the social and economic life of this region and this state,” SCETV said.
Check out the trailer below.
Comments