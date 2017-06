This is a trailer from a new movie, called “Proverbs,” inspired by the story of Christopher Pittman, who was 12 years old in 2001 when he shot and killed his grandparents in their Chester County home. Marcus McCall, executive producer, made the movie with director Terry Davis. The men are part of the South Carolina Film Institute and plan to show the movie at film festivals and other venues. Pittman pleaded guilty in 2010 to voluntary manslaughter, and remains in prison.