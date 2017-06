James Robert McClurkin, paroled in 2016 after serving 43 years in a Columbia prison for a murder he and police now say that he did not commit, is seeking to have his criminal record cleared. Attorneys with the S.C. Actual Innocence Justice Center are working to help McClurkin. McClurkin and another man, who also has been paroled, were convicted in 1977 of a 1973 murder in Chester. The Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the case, saying its investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.