Police: Guns stolen from unlocked car in South Carolina

A man told police in South Carolina that two of his guns were stolen from his unlocked vehicle when it was parked in a hotel garage.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports (http://bit.ly/2rGWXjA) Myrtle Beach police were called to the Captain's Quarters hotel around 5 p.m. Sunday where a man reported that someone had broken into his SUV.
According to a police report, the man returned to his SUV to find his papers scattered throughout the vehicle and his two handguns in the glovebox gone. One of the guns was a black 1911 .45 caliber, and the other was a revolver that was given to him by his grandfather.
Police say there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle and nothing else was stolen.
