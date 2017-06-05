File photo.
June 05, 2017 4:08 PM

Death of inmate found in state prison cell ruled a suicide

By Cynthia Roldán

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of state prisoner found in his cell on Friday a suicide.

The inmate was found unresponsive in a single cell on Friday by staff at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, said Sommer Sharpe, spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Lieber is a maximum security facility in Dorchester County that houses more than 1,200 inmates. It’s also where the agency holds its death row inmates, though executions are carried out at the Broad River Capital Punishment Facility in Columbia.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

