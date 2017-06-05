Lawmakers return to Columbia Tuesday to approve SC budget

S.C. lawmakers return to Columbia Tuesday to give final approval to the state budget that takes effect July 1.
Lawmakers also will handle any bills approved by House-Senate conference committees and consider any bills vetoed by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Lawmakers could return again this summer if McMaster makes substantial vetoes to the state budget. However, Senate leader Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, said if the vetoes are minor, lawmakers will handle them when the 2018 legislative session starts in January.
