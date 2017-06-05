Richland educator jailed after accidentally sending child porn to coworker, deputies say

A Richland County middle school teacher was jailed after accidentally sending a link containing child pornography to a coworker, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Sean Maly, 46, was arrested Friday at his Waverly Place Drive home and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center but has since been released.
At Summit Parkway Middle School on May 24, Maly used his work-issued laptop and email account to send child pornography to a coworker, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release Monday.
“Investigators discovered that Maly accidentally sent the wrong web link to a coworker, which led investigators to the discovery of child pornography on his laptop,” the release said.
School administrators were notified Friday about an employee who received an “inappropriate” email from Maly, according to Libby Roof, spokeswoman for Richland School District 2. They immediately contacted law enforcement.
Maly is on leave while the case is investigated, Roof said. He has been employed as a teacher with the district since August 2013, Roof said.
The school’s website says Maly teaches sixth grade science.
Investigators are searching other devices belonging to Maly and say additional charges are possible.
Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison, under state law.
Maly has no prior criminal record in South Carolina, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.
