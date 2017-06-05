Rock Hill man accused of being ‘peeping Tom’ after taking photos of women at pool

A 47-year-old Rock Hill man is accused of being a “peeping Tom” after taking photos of women in bikinis at a neighborhood pool, according to a police report.
Sean Patrick Kilkenny is in jail on a $25,000 bond.
At 2:45 p.m. Friday, Rock Hill police responded to the Lexington Commons pool off Walnut Hill Drive in Rock Hill in reference to a possible “peeping Tom,” the report states.
Officers saw a man taking photos with his phone of women in their bathing suits, the report says.
The man then started using a GoPro video camera to film women under water.
Kilkenny told police that he was “taking pictures of the scenery around the pool,” the report states. Kilkenny consented to having police look at the photos on his phone and the video on his camera.
After looking at the photos, which were focused on a woman in her bathing suit, officers arrested Kilkenny, the report says.
