Man shot to death in South Carolina

A man has been shot to death outside a South Carolina apartment complex and police have arrested a suspect.
Summerville police Lt. Nick Santanna told local media outlets the shooting happened in Summerville around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The victim's name has not been released yet while relatives are notified.
Santanna said 21-year-old Wayne Pinckney was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder and possession of a gun during a violent crime. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
No other details were immediately available.
