South Carolina

June 05, 2017 6:54 AM

Man shot to death in South Carolina

The Associated Press
SUMMERVILLE, S.C.

A man has been shot to death outside a South Carolina apartment complex and police have arrested a suspect.

Summerville police Lt. Nick Santanna told local media outlets the shooting happened in Summerville around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim's name has not been released yet while relatives are notified.

Santanna said 21-year-old Wayne Pinckney was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder and possession of a gun during a violent crime. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

No other details were immediately available.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What produce can you expect from Dempsey Farms on St. Helena this summer?

What produce can you expect from Dempsey Farms on St. Helena this summer? 0:52

What produce can you expect from Dempsey Farms on St. Helena this summer?
The Tebow Factor 2:32

The Tebow Factor
Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life 1:14

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos