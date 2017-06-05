Driver charged with felony DUI after ejected passenger dies

A South Carolina man is facing DUI charges in connection with a crash that killed his passenger.
The Post and Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2svu8Hc ) 25-year-old Ryan Keith Scott was suspected of driving under the influence during a wreck in West Ashely early Sunday. The unidentified passenger later died from his injures at a hospital.
Charleston police say the car appeared to have hit two trees on the passenger side causing the male to be ejected. Scott suffered minor injuries.
Police say Scott is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and reckless vehicular homicide. His bail was set at $100,000 and it wasn't immediately clear if he'd hired an attorney.
Comments