Report: Gowdy to chair powerful House committee

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, could be up for a major leadership role.
The fiery Republican South Carolinian representative is expected to be chosen this week to take over the chairmanship of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, according to a report in USA Today.
The Republican Steering Committee – which is made up of Republican leadership and other representatives – will meet this week to choose a replacement for Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who has announced he will retire from Congress on June 30.
“That Southern charm goes a long way with fellow politicians,” Oversight Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md, said of Gowdy. “As long as Democrats get the sense that he's interested in true investigation and analysis rather than partisan collaboration with the administration, then we have a good pathway forward.”
Democrats might have questions about Gowdy’s ability to impartial because of his involvement in the Benghazi investigation.
Gowdy, 52, made his name grilling Hillary Clinton over the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. Gowdy worked as a federal prosecutor from 1994 to 2000 in South Carolina and served as a district attorney before entering Congress in 2011. He’s on three of the most coveted House committees: Intelligence, Judiciary and Oversight.
Gowdy recently removed himself from consideration to be the next Director of the FBI, saying it’s “my firm conviction that I would not be the right person.”
At least one Democrat wanted Gowdy to lead the FBI.
“Dems are going to hate me for this. The best replacement for Comey is Trey Gowdy,” said Bakari Sellers, who ran for South Carolina lieutenant governor in 2014. “He’s as honest as the day is long.”
