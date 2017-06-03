SC driver requests ‘COVFEFE’ vanity license plate

But what does it mean?
An S.C. driver has requested a vanity license plate that says “COVFEFE,” the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed Friday.
The non-word was tweeted out – and deleted – earlier this week by President Donald Trump who wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”
The tweet sent the internet into a frenzy, partly in mockery and partly in speculation as to what the president meant to write instead of “covfefe.”
Trump later tweeted: “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”
The request for a S.C. vanity plate reading COVFEFE was received in the mail Friday, Motor Vehicles said. It costs an extra $30 to buy a vanity plate in S.C.
Nearly 3,300 offensive words and acronyms – but not the elusive covfefe – are banned by Motor Vehicles.
The plate also has been requested in North Carolina, Virginia, New York, Maine, Nebraska and California, according to The Charlotte Observer.
