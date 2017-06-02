SC civil rights leader on his life: ‘I wish I could have done more’

More Videos 1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday Pause 0:47 What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:52 Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies 0:44 Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:33 There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 0:45 It's gameday! Are you ready for Gamecock football? 2:55 Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 1:02 'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life Brother David Boone, 84, is bedridden with cancer after 66 years of fighting for racial equality and for the poor in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He wanted to tell all those he served, in decades of work with The Oratory and with St. Mary Catholic Church, that he is proud of his life's work and proud to have been able to serve all people regardless of color. Brother David Boone, 84, is bedridden with cancer after 66 years of fighting for racial equality and for the poor in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He wanted to tell all those he served, in decades of work with The Oratory and with St. Mary Catholic Church, that he is proud of his life's work and proud to have been able to serve all people regardless of color. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

