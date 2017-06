Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life

Brother David Boone, 84, is bedridden with cancer after 66 years of fighting for racial equality and for the poor in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He wanted to tell all those he served, in decades of work with The Oratory and with St. Mary Catholic Church, that he is proud of his life's work and proud to have been able to serve all people regardless of color.