SC man who hid cameras in bathroom to register as sex offender

A Spartanburg man accused of putting a hidden camera in the women’s bathroom at Delaney’s Irish Pub won’t serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week.
Kevin Allen Parker, 32, of 442 Aspencreek Circle, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of voyeurism and one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Parker, son of former S.C. Rep Steve Parker, R-Boiling Springs, was charged after a 2015 incident where a camera was hidden in the women’s bathroom of the downtown Spartanburg bar and restaurant and disguised as an electrical outlet, police incident reports stated.
An Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman said Parker was sentenced to three years in prison, which was suspended to six months of home detention and probation.
He will also have to register as a sex offender.
The camera was directly in front of the toilet, and when it was discovered by a woman, it was taken to their table, the reports state. Parker then approached the women, flashed a badge at them and said he was an undercover officer who had been conducting surveillance, according to police reports.
He was arrested shortly after.
In 2012, Parker pleaded guilty, but mentally ill to 13 charges — including eight counts of indecent exposure. Those charges came after the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office nabbed Parker as a “serial flasher” who had entered the apartments of three women, touching one of them and exposing himself to several others at the University of South Carolina Upstate two years prior.
He was sentenced to time served and five years probation in that case.
Comments