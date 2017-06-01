South Carolina

June 01, 2017 8:11 AM

‘Give me all you have or I’ll kill him,’ man told mother as he threatened her son

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach officers were flagged down about a strong armed robbery late Wednesday night in the area of Sixth Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.

A 45-year-old woman told police she was walking home from work with her 18-year-old son when they were approached by a man who asked them for a cigarette near the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

The woman gave him a cigarette, and he aggressively grabbed her and demanded everything she had. The woman’s son stepped in to defend his mother, authorities said.

The suspect then grabbed the woman’s 18-year-old son and threw him on the ground, a police report states.

The suspect demanded everything the woman had, and after she told him she had nothing, he said, “Give me all you have, or I’ll kill him,” the report states.

The woman then gave the suspect her debit card, and he took off, police said.

Detectives were called to the scene, and the woman was advised to alert her bank of the theft. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect.

Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect. 1:12

Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect.
Furman teammates discuss national title (video) 1:40

Furman teammates discuss national title (video)
Local shelter struggles to care for large intake of kittens 1:01

Local shelter struggles to care for large intake of kittens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos