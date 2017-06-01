‘Give me all you have or I’ll kill him,’ man told mother as he threatened her son

Myrtle Beach officers were flagged down about a strong armed robbery late Wednesday night in the area of Sixth Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.
A 45-year-old woman told police she was walking home from work with her 18-year-old son when they were approached by a man who asked them for a cigarette near the 500 block of South Ocean Boulevard.
The woman gave him a cigarette, and he aggressively grabbed her and demanded everything she had. The woman’s son stepped in to defend his mother, authorities said.
The suspect then grabbed the woman’s 18-year-old son and threw him on the ground, a police report states.
The suspect demanded everything the woman had, and after she told him she had nothing, he said, “Give me all you have, or I’ll kill him,” the report states.
The woman then gave the suspect her debit card, and he took off, police said.
Detectives were called to the scene, and the woman was advised to alert her bank of the theft. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
