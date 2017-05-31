Woman robbed of nearly $20k worth of jewelry walking on beach Sunday

A 29-year-old Charlotte, N.C. woman told Horry County police she was robbed by three men, one of whom grabbed her and demanded she give them everything she had while she was out for a walk on the beach Sunday night.
Officers were called about 9 p.m. to the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort at 10,000 Beach Club Drive in reference to a strong armed robbery report.
The victim appeared upset and shaken, but said she was unharmed and didn’t need EMS, according to an incident report. She told police she was strolling the beach, walking from the Hilton to another nearby hotel when she was approached by three men.
As they neared, one of the suspects called out to her, trying to talk to her and invited her to spend time with them, she said. One of the men became aggressive, and grabbed her by the wrist then grabbing her by the hair as she tried to pull away, the report says.
She said the suspect demanded all her valuables. She fell as she tried to pull away, and fearing for her safety, she turned over all her jewelry and $300 in cash, police said.
The three men then quickly walked away headed north on the beach. She then returned to the hotel and reported the incident to the front desk, who called police.
Among the items taken during the incident were the victims diamond stud earrings valued at $10,000, a gold and silver bracelet valued at $4,500, and a gold rope necklace with a pendent valued at $3,000, the report states.
The victim told police she was alone when the incident happened, and there were no witnesses that she knew of, authorities said. Police combed the beach looking for the men, but didn’t find them.
