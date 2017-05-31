Man arrested in connection with deadly Conway hit-and-run

A 37-year-old Conway man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Conway during the early morning hours Saturday.
Bradley Allen Mogel, 37, of Conway, was arrested Wednesday and charged with hit and run, resulting in fatality, according to Conway police.
Terry Allen Morehead, 47, was driving a moped along U.S. 701 South around 4:20 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle near New Road, according to a release from Lt. Selena Small with Conway police. The vehicle fled the scene, and Morehead died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash, officials said.
The crash was investigated by Conway police, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team. Small said tips from the public helped police during the investigation. She stated some aspects are still being investigated and said anyone with information can call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790, the SC Highway Patrol MAIT Team at 843-365-5001 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIMES-SC.
Mogel is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $35,000 surety bond, according to Small.
