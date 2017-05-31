Socko! Pow! Fighting SC magistrate suspended for dustup at Newberry Cotillion

The S.C. Supreme Court has suspended for 45 days a Newberry County magistrate for fighting in public during a meeting at the Newberry Cotillion.
Magistrate Gordon Blackwell Johnson “and another attendee engaged in a verbal disagreement that escalated into a physical altercation,” the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in a unanimous opinion.
“Both (Johnson) and the other attendee suffered minor injuries during the altercation,” the Supreme Court’s opinion said.
The other fighter was was not identified in the ruling.
The two-page opinion noted that magistrates, judges who deal with relatively small civil and criminal matters, must conform to the “high standards of conduct” expected of judges.
The fact that the fight took place outside the courtroom did not make the magistrate immune from discipline.
Judges “shall conduct all of judge’s extra-judicial activities so that they do not demean the judicial office,” the high court ruled.
Johnson has agreed to the punishment, the ruling said. His attorney, Steedley Bogan, was not immediately available for comment.
Magistrates are judges who handle relatively small crimes and civil disputes. They also issue search warrants.
The fight took place Feb. 9, 2016. The opinion did not say what caused the altercation.
