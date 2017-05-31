Man shot after firing at Newberry officers, SLED says

State agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Newberry early Wednesday.
Newberry police officers were on patrol just after midnight when they heard gunshots and responded to Drayton Street, where they encountered a man, according to Thom Berry, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division.
“The man reportedly shot at the officers, who then returned fire,” Berry said. “The man was injured and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
Berry could not say how many officers were involved or how many fired their weapons, but said there were at least two officers on the scene when the shooting happened.
No charges have been filed. The man who was shot remained hospitalized at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
“We're early on into the investigation,” Berry said. “We'll need to do our work and determine what, if any, charges will be filed in connection with the incident.”
