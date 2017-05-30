Steven Lee Atwell Sr.
South Carolina

May 30, 2017 4:10 PM

Batesburg-Leesville man charged in son-in-law's shooting death

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Jonathan Corbitt was shot and killed Monday night in his father-in-law’s home. Steven Lee Atwell, 62, of Batesburg-Leesville was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 21-year-old son-in-law on Tuesday.

“Atwell pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release on Tuesday.

He said the action “recklessly disregarded the safety of others.”

“The one bullet left in the gun’s cylinder was fired and struck the victim in the upper body,” Koon said.

A bond of $55,000 was placed on Atwell, who was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

