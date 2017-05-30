Finlay Park.
South Carolina

May 30, 2017 4:01 PM

Columbia police detain ‘person of interest’ in Finlay Park shooting

By Cynthia Roldán

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Columbia Police investigators have identified and interviewed a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man at the city’s Finlay Park, a department spokeswoman said.

The person of interest was still being detained by investigators on Tuesday afternoon, said Jennifer Timmons, spokeswoman for the Columbia Police Department. No additional information was immediately available.

Laron L. Martin, 37, was identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as the person shot in the torso Saturday night at the park. Martin died from his gunshot injury at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the upper area of the park. Martin and the suspected shooter may have been arguing before the shooting, Timmons said.

The homicide appears to be the first killing in the park’s 27-year history.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

