Man wearing dress robs Lexington bank, police say

Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery who may have tried to disguise his appearance with a dress and a head cover.
A male suspect entered Bank of America, 215 W. Main St., around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Lexington Police Department.
The suspect passed a note to a bank teller that demanded money and threatened violence if she did not comply, the release stated.
The suspect was described as being about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.
The suspect was reportedly wearing a long black dress, dark sunglasses and a multi-colored head cover.
Police reported the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash then fled the bank into nearby woods.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident can contact Lexington Police Department at (803) 359- 6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
