South Carolina

May 30, 2017 8:05 AM

2 killed in wreck in central South Carolina

The Associated Press
GADSDEN, S.C.

Two people have died when their car ran off a road and hit a tree in central South Carolina.

Local media outlets reported that the Highway Patrol says the wreck happened around 6 p.m. Monday on state Highway 48 near Gadsden.

Troopers say a car was passing another vehicle and lost control, ran off the road, hit and tree and exploded in flames.

The driver and a passenger died in the wreck. A third person was taken to a Columbia hospital. There was no word on that person's condition.

The names of the victims have not been released.

