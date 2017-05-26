Pastor charged in connection with Conway church arson

A Georgetown man, who is also a pastor, according to My Horry News, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the arson of the Abundant Faith Lighthouse of Jesus Christ Church in Conway.
Cameron Julius Xavier Banks, 32, of Georgetown, is charged with second-degree arson, making false claim to obtain benefits for fire loss, burning personal property to defraud insure and obstructing justice, a release from the Conway Police Department states.
The charges stem from an incident that happened on July 24 at the Abundant Faith Lighthouse of Jesus Christ Church on 1410 Fourth Avenue, according to the release. Conway fire and police departments responded to the blaze at the church and found a well-involved structure fire that was eventually put out; however, the church suffered heavy damage, police said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the cause and origins of the damaging blaze. Following a lengthy, investigation, Banks was arrested, authorities said.
Banks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on a $75,000 bond, online jail records show. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
