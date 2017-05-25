In this March 28, 2014, photo, a "Made In SC" plate is shown on a new BMW X4 vehicle as it is unveiled during a news conference at the BMW manufacturing plant in Greer.
South Carolina

May 25, 2017 8:46 PM

Did President Trump insult a major exporter of jobs to SC?

On his first overseas trip since taking office, President Donald Trump called Germany ‘bad very bad,” in statements to EU Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk, the German newspaper Der Spiegel reported Thursday night.

The report, picked up by USA Today, quickly led to chatter on Twitter from South Carolina partisans who sought to remind the President that German companies employ many South Carolinians.

Earlier Thursday, SC Governor Henry McMaster participated in an Upstate meeting that underscored that fact.

