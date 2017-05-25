Did President Trump insult a major exporter of jobs to SC?

On his first overseas trip since taking office, President Donald Trump called Germany ‘bad very bad,” in statements to EU Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk, the German newspaper Der Spiegel reported Thursday night.

The report, picked up by USA Today, quickly led to chatter on Twitter from South Carolina partisans who sought to remind the President that German companies employ many South Carolinians.

Gov @henrymcmaster, can you please make a call and tell Pres Trump about the BMW plant in Greer, SC? https://t.co/GjmadjSQmi — PhilBaileySC (@PhilBaileySC) May 26, 2017

Earlier Thursday, SC Governor Henry McMaster participated in an Upstate meeting that underscored that fact.