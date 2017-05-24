Coroner: 73-year-old man dies after car falls on him

A 73-year-old man in South Carolina has died after a car fell on top of him.
The Greenville News reports (http://grnol.co/2r9Z1mM ) the Greenville County Coroner's Office says Jesus G. Olvera-Castelan was working on a vehicle Monday at a relative's home when the jack became dislodged, causing the car to fall.
A relative arrived at the home to find Olvera-Castelan under the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene after responding officials from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Taylors Fire Department moved the car.
Authorities are investigating, and an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday.
