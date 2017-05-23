Heavy rains flood Charleston; tornadoes could be next

Charleston-area residents are urged to take caution after heavy rains flooded and closed several streets.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Tuesday afternoon for Charleston County that was active until 3:45 p.m.
As of 2:48 p.m, about two inches fell in the area, though some areas in the Charleston peninsula received more. Two more inches of rain are expected to fall, resulting in minor flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas.
A flash flooding warning is in effect for the #Charleston area, storms to overlap with high tide https://t.co/aM9w5CY9uB #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/zwGZMwKuNc— The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) May 23, 2017
NWS reported some areas that will experience flooding include Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Fort Sumter, Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island and Seabrook Island.
Some social media posts from people in the Charleston area show flooding in downtown Charleston.
Shuttin er down! #floods #marketstreetfloods #charleston #LOWcountry pic.twitter.com/UxoRilmAz2— Amy Cross Hile (@amycrosshile) May 23, 2017
NWS also released a tornado watch for parts of the Midlands, as well as the Charleston and Beaufort areas, until 11 p.m.
Current #charleston weather. High tide, I guess you could say. May I will fish from here pic.twitter.com/NCbtM47mTp— DarkandStormy (@CBWbrokenheart) May 23, 2017
Charleston Police Department reported the following streets are closed due to flooding: King Street at Huger Street, Ashley Avenue at Fishburne Street Westbound, Fishburne Street at Rutledge Boulevard, Bennett Street and Calhoun Street and Rutledge Boulevard between Calhoun Srreet and Bennett Street
NWS encouraged drivers to avoid driving through flooded areas, as one foot of water can stall a vehicle.
“If water covers the entire roadway or is flowing, find another route. ... When encountering flooded roads make the smart choice, turn around, don`t drown,” NWS stated in the flood advisory.
Just In from Meeting and Calhoun.. #chsnews #chswx #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/NLcODw05Sx— Quintin Washington (@QuintinOnCamera) May 23, 2017
