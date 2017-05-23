Mulvaney to give graduation speech at SC school

Donald Trump's budget director and a former South Carolina congressman will be giving the graduation speech at a South Carolina school.
Former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, will speak to graduates of the Governor’s School of Science and Mathematics on Saturday.
The school’s graduation will be at 11 a.m. on the campus of Coker College in Hartsville.
Mulvaney represented the 5th District from 2010 until earlier this year, when he resigned to become the director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Trump administration.
The Governor’s School is a public, advance-placement boarding high school on the campus of Coker College.
