Quinns try to boot special State House prosecutor; unclear what judge will do

SLED agents involved with the raid at the Quinn political consulting firm’s Columbia area offices last month are taking the stand this morning in a hearing over whether special State House prosecutor David Pascoe is overreaching.
As a hearing on whether to disqualify Pascoe began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Judge Knox McMahon is keeping the Richland County courtroom open to the media and the public.
McMahon also ruled that Debbie Barbier, representing Richard Quinn Sr., can appear at the hearing even though Quinn Sr. has not been charged with a crime. Also on hand was Quinn’s son, indicted lawmaker Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, whose bond hearing had just ended.
The motion to disqualify special State House prosecutor David Pascoe was filed on March 14, Barbier told the judge.
Barbier indicated, but did not say specifically, that the motion has to do with the search warrant executed at the Quinn offices by the State Law Enforcement Division.
First, however, Barbier asked McMahon to hold the SLED in contempt of court for failure to comply with defense subpoenas for production of witnesses.
“They don’t get to decide when and if to comply with a valid subpoena,” Barbier charged.
Barbier asked for a contempt citation at the end of a long recitation of alleged acts of non-response and evasion on SLED’s part.
Pascoe told the judge that Barbier’s allegations are “frivolous” and described her subpoenas as a “fishing expedition.”
Adam Whitsett, SLED general counsel, backed up Pascoe’s statements about Barbier, saying the subpoenas are “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”
Whitsett said the head of SLED’s computer unit was in the courtroom and ready to testify about the “seizure of electronic documents.”
Whitsett also told the judge that SLED agents are ready to testify. Some are in court and others are on telephone standby, he said.
Details of the argument for disqualifying Pascoe have not been made clear by Quinn’s lawyers. However, Harris told a reporter last week that the defense believes some legal actions by Pascoe during the investigation have been unconstitutional. He declined to be more specific.
Motions to disqualify Pascoe were made some weeks ago by Rep. Quinn’s lawyers, Greg Harris, Johnny Gasser and Matthew Richardson. The motions have been sealed up to now, and it was unclear whether the hearing, too, would be closed to the public.
Had McMahon not opened the hearing, Jay Bender, attorney for The State newspaper, was ready to argue that the public has a right to hear the arguments over whether Pascoe should be disqualified.
