Horry County police identify and seek suspect in connection to meth lab

Horry County police are looking for 24-year-old Tara Jeanne Anders in connection with a meth lab discovered at a home near Conway on Monday morning.

Crime scene tape blocked the street as Horry County officers and firefighters, decked in white Hazmat suits, entered the 612 University Forest Drive home around 10:30 a.m. Crews carried out plastic bags and bottles as neighbors watched from nearby front porches.

Anders is wanted on charges of manufacturing methamphetamines and disposal of methamphetamine waste, according to authorities.

Police say they were tipped off by a call of “suspicious activity” at the home, and inside police found the makings of a meth lab and what appeared to investigators to be a one-pot-style operation, Capt. John Harrelson said at the scene.

“We did discover what we believe to be (and) what’s commonly referred to as a couple of one-pot-style meth labs, but what we will continue to do is gather evidence to confirm that,” Harrelson said.

The operation was safely dismantled within an hour and “no explosive danger” remained for residents, according to Sgt. Thomas DelPercio. No evacuation was ordered for the area.

“The scene will be closed for a little bit longer because we’re going to have a hazardous disposal team that will actually transport the (hazardous) materials away … to dispose of those properly,” Harrelson said.