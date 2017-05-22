Potentially explosive hearings expected Tuesday in Pascoe’s public corruption probe

The public could get a rare glimpse Tuesday morning of up-to-now confidential information about an ongoing State Grand Jury public corruption probe into the S.C. General Assembly.

Two hearings have been set for the Richland County courthouse before state Judge Knox McMahon, who is presiding over State Grand Jury matters.

In one of Tuesday’s hearings, McMahon will set bond for Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, who was indicted last week on charges of misconduct in office by the State Grand Jury. Quinn was suspended from office.

Quinn says he is innocent, will fight the charges and has said Pascoe is on a “witch hunt.”

Charges against Quinn accuse him of failing to properly report some $4.5 million in payments to his businesses from entities including professional associations or trade groups. The money allegedly went to influence his votes in the General Assembly.

In the other hearing, lawyers for Quinn and perhaps his father, Richard Quinn, will seek to disqualify special prosecutor David Pascoe from the ongoing probe, according to sources familiar with the matter. Richard Quinn operates a political consultant firm that has ties to numerous influential people, businesses and public institutions in South Carolina.

Matters before the State Grand Jury are usually confidential. However, state law provides that any hearing on a motion to disqualify a special prosecutor must be held in public.

Rick Quinn was the third sitting lawmaker indicted since last December by Pascoe, who is working the case with a team of three SLED agents and three other elected solicitors. Pascoe, based in Orangeburg, is the elected solicitor of the 1st Judicial Circuit.

The other two were:

▪ Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, indicted in December on misconduct and ethics violations charges, is alleged to have violated laws connected to more than $1 million in payments to his company, Geechie Communications, from groups that do businesses before the General Assembly. These groups include the S.C. Association of Realtors, the S.C. Trial Lawyers’ Association and the Student Transportation of America group. Merrill is also charged using his company to get unlawful payments from the House Republican Caucus. Merrill has pleaded not guilty.

▪ Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, indicted in March for misconduct and illegal use of campaign funds, is said to have violated state law by paying a company controlled by the campaign consultant Richard Quinn & Associates some $247,829 over six years and getting back $132,802. The money Courson paid the Quinn firm came from Courson’s campaign account, but the money the Quinn firm then paid to Courson went for the senator’s “personal profit and benefit,” according to an indictment. Courson has pleaded not guilty.

Richard Quinn’s firm has also represented the University of South Carolina, the S.C. Ports Authority and SCANA. Earlier this spring, Pascoe’s investigators raided Richard Quinn’s Columbia area offices, seizing documents and other data. So far, Richard Quinn has not been charged with anything.

Both Courson and Merrill have been awarded bond without putting up any money. No trial date has been set for anyone.