Visitor releases boa constrictor in Midlands park, officials said

A visitor who thought boa constrictors were native to South Carolina released one in a Midlands park, according to officials.

Congaree National Park posted on its Facebook page that rangers received reports of a visitor releasing the non-venomous snake Sunday night. The snake reportedly was released along the park’s boardwalk near stop No. 3.

The visitor was under the impression boa constrictors already were in the park and established. Neither is true, park officials said.

Congaree National Park officials added it is never appropriate or legal to release a non-native — or even a native — species in the park.

“Even native species that have been rehabilitated may have picked up diseases while in recovery that can decimate populations within a range, as well as doing great harm to other animals populations,” the park posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone walking on park trails who sees the boa should report it to the park staff immediately.

Boa constrictors are native to Central and South America. They can grow up to 13-feet long, weigh more than 100 pounds and live up to 30 years. They also can give birth to up to 60 live babies.

The report of the snake comes at a time when the park is expecting an increase in visitors stopping by to catch a glimpse of the synchronized fireflies.

