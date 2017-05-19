Uptick in SC T-Rex sightings? Charleston carriage horses spooked after run-in with dinosaur

A person wearing an orange dinosaur costume spooked two carriage horses in Charleston and caused some serious chaos this week.

You might remember this same T-Rex costume from RBC Heritage when two men from Lexington dressed as dinos at the PGA tournament were the talk of the green with their hilarious, stubby-armed golf clap.

This was a different dino, however, and it caused way more commotion.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement that this person in a dinosaur costume was seen growling at the horses, which didn’t go over well, naturally.

Francis said the horses were startled and backed up, sending the carriage into a parked vehicle. The carriage driver fell off and a wheel rolled over his leg. He went to a hospital with minor injuries.

He said no one on the carriage was hurt, nor were the horses. One horse fell briefly.

Phil Bailey with Palmetto Carriage Works says the person in the costume ran away. The company says the carriage driver warned the person not to scare the horses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.