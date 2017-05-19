Flaunt Girls perform for Bike Rally crowd

The Flaunt Girls perform for the crowd at Spokes and Bones during the Harley-Davidson Cruisin’ the Coast annual Spring Rally on Thursday night in Murrells Inlet.
jlee@thesunnews.com
Columbia metal sculptor and his amazing work

South Carolina

Columbia metal sculptor and his amazing work

Columbia artist Thomas Humphries creates an array of sculptures using found items made out of metal, cast iron, shells and stainless steel. Humphries studied art at the College of Charleston and has been creating art for the past 17 years. A few of his pieces are on display at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. A recent piece featuring two large horses was inspired by the work of artist Anna Hyatt Huntington. He can be reached for commission work at (803) 633-5444.

Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted

South Carolina

Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted

Indicted Republican lawmaker Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, vowed Tuesday to fight charges against him, deemed the allegations “very weak” and said special prosecutor David Pascoe, a Democrat, is on “a partisan witch hunt.”

These dunes aren't for playing

South Carolina

These dunes aren't for playing

Large sections of sand dunes wiped out by Hurricane Matthew are under construction here, but won’t take hold unless tourists stop treating the piles like a child’s sandbox, officials say.

Editor's Choice Videos