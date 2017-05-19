Flaunt Girls perform for Bike Rally crowd

Columbia artist Thomas Humphries creates an array of sculptures using found items made out of metal, cast iron, shells and stainless steel. Humphries studied art at the College of Charleston and has been creating art for the past 17 years. A few of his pieces are on display at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. A recent piece featuring two large horses was inspired by the work of artist Anna Hyatt Huntington. He can be reached for commission work at (803) 633-5444.
John Crangle, a Ethics watchdog for the S.C. Progressive Network talks about defendants in the South Carolina State House investigation probe accusing prosecutor David Pascoe of being on a partisan witch hunt.
Indicted Republican lawmaker Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, vowed Tuesday to fight charges against him, deemed the allegations “very weak” and said special prosecutor David Pascoe, a Democrat, is on “a partisan witch hunt.”