‘Underground railroad’ offers kids an escape from homelessness, troubles and trafficking

twitter email A new Sea Haven for Youth shelter had it's grand opening today off of Highway 57 S in Little River. The new seven acre campus can serve up to 16 youth at a time. The main living area has eight bedrooms in two separate wings for male and female youth ages 13-17, with kitchen, common areas, study rooms, and laundry facilities. Additional buildings house a recreation center with games and administrative offices. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

