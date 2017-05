The state’s schools chief says replacing mid-90s school buses that are prone to catching on fire is a top priority, but S.C. spending on buses is expected to fall short. In 2007, state lawmakers adopted a 15-year replacement cycle that the state lags behind. Now, the S.C. Department of Education says it needs $72 million just to replace the buses causing the most trouble, which make up about 35 percent of the state’s 5,600 buses