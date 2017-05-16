Graham: Trump’s right to share info with Russians

Following reports that President Donald Trump shared confidential information with Russian officials, Sen. Lindsey Graham cautioned the president against dealing with Russia in the future but reiterated that it was entirely within the president’s right to share information as he saw fit.
“The Russians clearly have a pattern of siding with whatever terrorist group they need to side with to get their objective and I don’t think their objective in Syria is the same as ours,” Graham told Fox News Tuesday. “So I don’t think the president did anything wrong – but I don’t know whether the story is true or not – but I would just caution the president when you share information with Russia it’s likely to wind up in the wrong hands.”
In a meeting at the White House last week President Trump shared classified information with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador, according to a report by The Washington Post Monday night. The information Trump shared was given to the United States by an ally and was not approved to be shared with the Russians.
The White House has given conflicting reports of what exactly happened. On Monday White House officials called the story false but Tuesday, Trump said on Twitter that it was within his right to share information about terrorism.
Graham is one of the most outspoken members of the Senate and has not hesitated to criticize Trump in the past. But his comments Tuesday were far more critical of the source of the story rather than the president. Graham is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. People are taking the law into their own hands. You may not like this president, you may not like what he’s doing but it’s a crime to take classified information,” Graham said. “This whole idea that ‘I’m justified because I think there’s a greater good’ destroys the rule of law so those who feel the need to share classified information to get back at Trump we need to find who those people are and punish them.”
Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Scott, the other South Carolina Republican, told reporters that there was still more information needed.
“We have so much more to discern about what actually happened,” Scott told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.
“It’s General McMaster versus the reports in The Washington Post … getting to the bottom of this is really important,” Scott said. “There’s so much we need to know about what actually occurred. And then there’s anonymous sources on one side and you have McMaster on the other side.”
