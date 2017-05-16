Motorcyclist killed after collision along S.C. 9, one charged

One person has been charged after a traffic fatality on S.C. 9, near U.S. 905, according to Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Mario Douglas, 31, from Fayetteville, died after his motorcycle ran into the side of a Buick SUV that turned out of a private drive onto S.C. 9 Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
Douglas was not wearing a helmet, according to SCHP.
Joellyn Gurgarus, 49, has been charged with failure to yield the right of way, according to Collins.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments