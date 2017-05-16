South Carolina, athletic director Ray Tanner, women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley.
South Carolina

May 16, 2017 4:26 PM

Dawn Staley, Nikki Haley reconnect in NYC

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

By the time South Carolina’s women’s basketball team was celebrating the first national title in program history on the steps of the statehouse in early April, former governor Nikki Haley was well into her work as U.N. ambassador.

So it only makes sense Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was overdue for a reunion with the former governor.

Staley is in New York City to receive the Winged Foot Award, which goes to the coach of the NCAA basketball championships. She and Haley both tweeted photos late Monday night.

