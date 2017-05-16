Sumter man charged with attempted murder after stabbing girlfriend

A Sumter man was arrested Sunday by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her several times.
Leon Napoleon Davis, 39, was charged with attempted murder; four counts of kidnapping; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and two counts of first degree assault and battery, according to public information officer Ken Bell.
Bell said the victim argued with Davis and he agreed to leave the home. Later, she was awakened to find Davis swinging a baseball bat. The victim said that once Davis spotted her, he pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed her. She said Davis also threatened to cut her throat.
Davis reportedly threatened to kill a juvenile and took the juvenile’s phone to prevent him from calling for help, according to Bell. The warrant said he prevented the victim and three other witnesses from leaving the residence for about an hour after he attacked the victim.
Davis is being held without bond in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting an appearance before a Circuit Court Judge on July 7.
