South Carolina

May 16, 2017 3:52 PM

Negotiators launch state budget talks

By Cassie Cope

ccope@thestate.com

A panel of S.C. state representatives and senators began working Tuesday afternoon, trying to decide how the state should spend roughly $8 billion in its fiscal year that starts July 1.

The panel met formally for only about 30 minutes before adjourning until co-chairs Rep. Brian White, R-Anderson, and Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, call another meeting, likely Wednesday.

Lawmakers plan to return to Columbia next Tuesday to take up the spending plan that emerges from the House-Senate panel.

Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope

