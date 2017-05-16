‘Multiple fatalities’ reported in crash that closed both directions of I-95 near SC line

A crash between two tractor-trailer trucks closed both directions of Interstate 95 in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon and killed “multiple” people, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Will Henning, with the Highway Patrol, said investigators on the scene near Lumberton reported “multiple fatalities,” but would not say exactly how many. He said there were more people with injuries but did not have details immediately available.
ABC11 reported three to four people died. Photos from the ABC helicopter show major damage to three tractor-trailer trucks and three other vehicles.
“The fire was contained pretty quickly,” Henning said. Speaking by phone Tuesday afternoon, he said a hazmat team was on the scene helping clean up the site. He said he didn’t know if the hazmat team was cleaning up spilled fuel or something else.
The crash occurred near mile marker 7, between U.S. 301 and the South Carolina state line, state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Katie Trout said. The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours, and authorities have put a detour in place.
To help with traffic issues caused by the crash that closed I-95, NCDOT sent Incident Management Assistant Patrol (IMAP) vehicles from Raleigh and Wilmington until the scene has cleare, said DOT spokesman Steve Abbott.
Messages about the highway’s closure also are up on DOT overhead digital signs the whole length of I-95 in the state and NCDOT has asked that Virginia and South Carolina DOTs put up the messages on their signs closest to state lines.
Abbott said the southbound lanes of I-95 likely won’t be clear until after midnight and that crews were working to get northbound lanes open as soon as possible.
Motorists headed northbound must take Exit 2 and turn left onto N.C. 130 North. Continue onto N.C. 130 North to U.S. 301 North. Follow U.S. 301 to get back to I-95 North.
For drivers traveling south, take Exit 10 and turn right onto U.S. 301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto state N.C. 130, or East East Main Street, to turn onto I-95 South.
Once the crash is clear, crews will need to inspect the roadway for safety before opening the road.
