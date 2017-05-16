Coroner IDs victim in fatal Lexington County shooting

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a Monday shooting, which is being investigated by state agents because of the victim’s relation to an employee of the Sheriff’s Department.
State agents are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old Lexington man Monday night.
Austin Chandler died of “apparent gunshot wounds,” Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Tuesday afternoon. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Chandler is related to an employee of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Sheriff Jay Koon asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate to avoid “any potential conflict of interest.” The employee was not involved in the incident.
No arrests have been made, and there was no word on possible suspects or a motive for the killing, Berry said.
“We had agents on the scene throughout the night,” Berry said. “Our work on the case is continuing today. We are following up on developing information.”
Deputies responded around 11 p.m. to the 100 block of Glasgo Lane, a dead-end road just off U.S. 1 between Charter Oak and Wise Ferry roads.
