More than $1,600 reported stolen from Rock Hill elementary school vault

More than $1,600 was reported stolen from a vault at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The school’s principal told police the vault was opened around 6 p.m. May 11, the report states.
The principal told police he noticed around 9 a.m. May 15 that $1,040 in cash for the school’s book fair was missing, along with $575 in cash for yearbooks, the report says.
The total amount reported stolen is $1,615, the report says.
Video was available of the room, but all it showed was the door of the vault opening around 7:02 p.m. May 11, the report states.
The video did not show who entered the vault or anyone leaving, the report says.
The case remains under investigation. A description of a suspect was not available Tuesday.
Comments