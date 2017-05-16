RockHill
South Carolina

May 16, 2017 12:11 PM

More than $1,600 reported stolen from Rock Hill elementary school vault

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

More than $1,600 was reported stolen from a vault at Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The school’s principal told police the vault was opened around 6 p.m. May 11, the report states.

The principal told police he noticed around 9 a.m. May 15 that $1,040 in cash for the school’s book fair was missing, along with $575 in cash for yearbooks, the report says.

The total amount reported stolen is $1,615, the report says.

Video was available of the room, but all it showed was the door of the vault opening around 7:02 p.m. May 11, the report states.

The video did not show who entered the vault or anyone leaving, the report says.

The case remains under investigation. A description of a suspect was not available Tuesday.

Amanda Harris: 803-280-7282

