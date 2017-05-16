State poison center warns parents after Spring Hill student’s caffeine-related death

State poison control officials on Tuesday issued a warning to parents after a Midlands teenager died from an irregular heartbeat caused by ingesting too much caffeine.
The Palmetto Poison Center’s caffeine use warning came one day after officials announced that Spring Hill High School student Davis Cripe died from arrhythmia brought on by consuming a large amount of caffeine over a short period of time.
“While adults should be mindful of their caffeine consumption, it’s important for parents to know the risks of children and adolescents consuming caffeine,” said Jill Michels, director of Palmetto Poison Center, which urged parents to talk with their children about the risks of energy drinks and consuming too much caffeine.
The Food and Drug Administration recommends that adults consume no more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, which is the equivalent of four to five cups of coffee, according to the center. The average cup of coffee contains 100 to 150 mg of caffeine, while energy drinks may contain up to 300 mg of caffeine.
Cripe, 16, collapsed in a classroom on April 26 and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Cripe had consumed a latte, a Mountain Dew and an energy drink in the two hours before he collapsed. The teen had no preexisting conditions or family history of heart problems that could have been exacerbated by the caffeine.
The FDA does not list recommendations for caffeine use in children; however, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and adolescents not consume caffeine.
Officials say caffeine consumption in moderation generally is not expected to cause illness.
